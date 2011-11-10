Ad
euobserver
Mario Monti is likely to be Italy's new PM (Photo: European Commission)

Monti groomed to be Italy's new PM

EU Political
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

In a move that is widely considered to lay the groundwork for a transitional government, Italian President Giorgio Napolitano has appointed Mario Monti senator for life.

“Professor Mario Monti has bestowed the fatherland with the highest of merits,” he said in a statement on Wednesday (9 November).

The position is largely ceremonial, but does provide Monti with the necessary standing to head a country in peril.

Domestic press are speculating that the nomination is a prelude ...

EU Political

