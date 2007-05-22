Ad
Mr Prodi made his points at the European Parliament in Strasbourg (Photo: European Commission)

Two-speed Europe would solve constitution deadlock, Prodi says

by Renata Goldirova, STRASBOURG,

In the run up to the decisive EU summit on finding a way out of the constitutional impasse, the pro-European camp has started to sound the drum, with Italy's prime minister calling to "preserve as much as possible" of the draft EU treaty.

"In the last two years, almost only eurosceptic views have been listened to. It is time to listen to those who ratified the 2004 treaty," Italian prime minister Romano Prodi told MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (22 May).

Mr Prodi – claiming to sp...

