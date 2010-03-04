Ad
Mr Miliband (l) is standing by Ms Ashton (r) to help her fight off the commission (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU diplomats should target India and China, ministers say

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK and Sweden have said the EU should build bigger embassies in up-and-coming capitals such as New Delhi and warned EU institutions not to hog senior posts in the bloc's new diplomatic service.

British foreign minister David Miliband and his Swedish counterpart, Carl Bildt, in a joint letter to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Wednesday (3 March) urged the bloc to create "larger and more political" delegations in the capitals of India, Pakistan, China, Brasil and Indonesi...

Mr Miliband (l) is standing by Ms Ashton (r) to help her fight off the commission (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

