Hungary's Tibor Navracsics is the only commissioner so far to have received a thumbs down (Photo: European Parliament)

Decision day for EU's at-risk commissioners

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

MEPs on Tuesday (7 October) are hearing the last commissioner candidates, Jyrki Katainen of Finland and Frans Timmermans of the Netherlands.

They are also holding a second hearing for the British commissioner, Jonathan Hill, and are set to decide on the remaining "unconvincing" commissioners who were asked extra questions or needed a legal opinion.

On Monday, MEPs in the culture committee gave a thumbs down to the Hungarian commissioner, Tibor Navracsics, saying he is not fit to ...

