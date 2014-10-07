Decision day for EU's at-risk commissioners

MEPs on Tuesday (7 October) are hearing the last commissioner candidates, Jyrki Katainen of Finland and Frans Timmermans of the Netherlands.

They are also holding a second hearing for the British commissioner, Jonathan Hill, and are set to decide on the remaining "unconvincing" commissioners who were asked extra questions or needed a legal opinion.

On Monday, MEPs in the culture committee gave a thumbs down to the Hungarian commissioner, Tibor Navracsics, saying he is not fit to ...