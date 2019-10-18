Ad
euobserver
After a 12-minute discussion, climate strategy got postponed to December's summit

EU leaders spent just 12 minutes on climate

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EUʼs long-term strategy on climate change on the agenda of EU leaders for Friday's summit (18 October) - however, in the end heads of state spent only about 12 minutes discussing the topic.

Despite the protests and the calls for more ambitious proposals of the different institutions, climate change does not seem to be a priority for the EU leaders - at least not during this summit, mainly focussed on Brexit, enlargement and Turkey.

"We will discuss this [topic] in greater de...

