Barroso unconcerned by Slovak Lisbon statement

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has said he is confident that the Lisbon Treaty will be ratified shortly, despite comments made by Slovakia's prime minister over the weekend regarding a possible opt-out from the Charter of Fundamental Rights.

"All the countries of the EU have now approved the Lisbon Treaty, either by referendum in Ireland or by parliament in all the others," said Mr Barroso in Brussels on Monday (19 October).

"Now we have to complete the procedur...