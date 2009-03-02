Ad
euobserver
Climate change will be one of the Swedish EU presidency's priorities. (Photo: Swedish government website)

Upcoming Swedish EU presidency launches logo

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Sweden's Europe minister, Cecilia Malmstrom, on Monday (2 March) presented the logo of the upcoming Swedish EU presidency as climate change and the financial crisis are set to dominate Stockholm's agenda in the second half of 2009.

With the Copenhagen UN conference on climate change taking place in December, the Swedish presidency is due to begin preparations for a new global agreement on emissions reduction one of its key priorities, Lisa Dahlen Jonsson, press officer with the Swedish ...


