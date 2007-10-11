Ad
euobserver
What would they all think about Europe if given time to consider it properly? (Photo: European Commission)

EU citizens to gather for Brussels brainstorm

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Fifty years after the creation of what has become today's European Union, one of its abiding problems remains that it is not really any closer to understanding what citizens across its 27 member states really want from it.\n \nNow a pioneering project this weekend in Brussels will explore this question with around 400 citizens coming from all four corners of Europe.

The aim is to create the first "European public sphere" with pan-European political discussion hampered by national and lo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
What would they all think about Europe if given time to consider it properly? (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections