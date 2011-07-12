Ad
euobserver
Heroin den. Almost all young people agree the drug is dangerous and should be against the law (Photo: deadmind)

Denmark easiest place in EU to buy heroin

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Denmark, Spain and Italy are the easiest countries in the EU for young people to get hold of hard drugs such as cocaine and heroin, while the Czech Republic is the EU cannabis capital.

The information comes from a European Commission survey on 15 to 24 year olds' attitudes to drug use carried out in May and published on Monday (11 July).

One in four young people in Denmark, Italy and Spain told the poll it would be "very easy" or "fairly easy" to obtain heroin if given 24 hours. T...

