Ashton presents outline of diplomatic service

In a bid to convince the European Commission to sign up to her plans for a European diplomatic service, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has been forced to make an awkward power-sharing compromise in development policy, worth billions of euros annually.

Announcing the proposals on Thursday (25 March) a week earlier than expected, the EU's top diplomat said the service would "strengthen the coherence and effectiveness of the EU's global role."

Since taking up her post in De...