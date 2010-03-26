Ashton presents outline of diplomatic service

In a bid to convince the European Commission to sign up to her plans for a European diplomatic service, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has been forced to make an awkward power-sharing compromise in development policy, worth billions of euros annually.
Announcing the proposals on Thursday (25 March) a week earlier than expected, the EU's top diplomat said the service would "strengthen the coherence and effectiveness of the EU's global role."
Since taking up her post in De...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here