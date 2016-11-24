Ad
euobserver
Martin Schulz has been the president of the European Parliament since 2012. (Photo: European Parliament)

Martin Schulz to quit as EU parliament leader

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

[Updated on 24 November at 10:11]

Martin Schulz will not seek another term as president of the European Parliament, and will try his chances in German politics instead.

"Next year I will present myself for the German Bundestag as the head of the list of the Social Democratic Party in Nord-Rhine Westphalia," Schulz told a news conference on Thursday (24 November) morning.

During a brief statement, where he declined to take questions from journalists, Schulz said he had str...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, president and Pyrrhic victor
MEPs vote to keep second jobs, protect Schulz
Martin Schulz has been the president of the European Parliament since 2012. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections