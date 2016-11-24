Martin Schulz to quit as EU parliament leader

[Updated on 24 November at 10:11]

Martin Schulz will not seek another term as president of the European Parliament, and will try his chances in German politics instead.

"Next year I will present myself for the German Bundestag as the head of the list of the Social Democratic Party in Nord-Rhine Westphalia," Schulz told a news conference on Thursday (24 November) morning.

During a brief statement, where he declined to take questions from journalists, Schulz said he had str...