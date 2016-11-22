Ad
EU climate commissioner Canete at Marakech climate summit (Photo: European Commission)

'EU is overestimating climate-friendly share of budget'

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union is “at serious risk” of failing to meet its target on climate funding, because it is overestimating the climate-friendliness of parts of its budget, according to a report by the bloc's audit body.

The EU had agreed that 20 percent of its budget in the 2014-2020 period would be spent on climate action: measures which will either help reduce global warming or prepare for it.

The European Commission's most recent forecast is that 18.9 percent of the budget will be ...

