'EU is overestimating climate-friendly share of budget'

The European Union is “at serious risk” of failing to meet its target on climate funding, because it is overestimating the climate-friendliness of parts of its budget, according to a report by the bloc's audit body.

The EU had agreed that 20 percent of its budget in the 2014-2020 period would be spent on climate action: measures which will either help reduce global warming or prepare for it.

The European Commission's most recent forecast is that 18.9 percent of the budget will be ...