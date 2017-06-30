Estonians treat Juncker and Tusk to 'noisy' heavy metal act

Estonia has officially opened its EU presidency on Thursday (29 June) with a ceremony that included some unconventional elements.

After speeches by Estonian prime minister Juri Ratas, European Council president Donald Tusk, and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, three bagpipe musicians performed Ludwig van Beethoven's Ode to Joy, the unofficial EU anthem.

The ceremony also included acrobatic performances, a boys' choir, and a theatre play.

But Juncker and Tusk ma...