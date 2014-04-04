Roma still second class citizens, despite EU efforts

Despite national strategies on Roma integration, many of Europe’s most discriminated minority are still being treated as second-class citizens.
Zoni Weisz, a 77-year old Nazi Holocaust survivor, on Friday (4 April) asked whether history is at risk of repeating itself.
“A civilised society respects human rights but still many Roma and Sinti are treated as second class citizens,” Weisz said at the third EU-level Roma summit in Brussels.
Weisz, who lost his entire family at Au...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
