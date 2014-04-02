Why the EU should invest in the Central African Republic

At today's (2 April) mini-summit on the Central African Republic (CAR) in the margins of the EU-Africa summit, the EU must seize the opportunity to develop a strong, comprehensive approach to address a crisis at grave risk of exponential deterioration.

Since violence broke out in Bangui in December, the country has witnessed suffering on a scale it has not seen before.

According to the UN, 312,000 people have fled across the border to neighbouring countries and 2.5 million are i...