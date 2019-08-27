Ad
euobserver
Trump, having called Merkel's policies 'insane' earlier, now praised the German chancellor as 'brilliant' (Photo: g7.gc.ca)

Germany hopes for quick EU-US trade deal

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Germany wants the EU to reach a trade agreement with the US as quickly as possible, German chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Monday (26 August).

"We want to come as quickly as possible to an agreement between the European Union and the United States because this is obviously of very great interest also to us, to enhance the trade relations between the EU and the US," Merkel said at a press conference with US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of a summit of G7 leaders in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

US threatens extra trade tariffs, as EU talks top jobs
Trump keeps EU leaders waiting on tariffs
EU hesitates to back France over US tariff threat
Juncker seeks to avoid car tariffs in Trump meeting
Trump, having called Merkel's policies 'insane' earlier, now praised the German chancellor as 'brilliant' (Photo: g7.gc.ca)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections