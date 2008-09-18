Turkey vents frustration over EU talks

Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the EU for proceeding too slowly with Ankara's accession talks and called on the bloc to play fair with his country.

"Before our membership process started, opening and closing chapters was not an issue. Chapters were opened and closed. But now we are struggling for this," Mr Erdogan said at a dinner with ambassadors and heads of foreign missions in Ankara, Turkish media report.

Turkey has been an EU candidate country sinc...