French MPs will vote on the EU treaty later this week (Photo: EUobserver)

French deputies approve amendment permitting adoption of EU treaty

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

French MPs have voted in favour of amending their country's constitution to allow adoption of the EU Lisbon Treaty.

Prime Minister Francois Fillon called the decision: "a vote that distinguishes the actors of history from the spectators."

The Versailles assembly, bringing together both the French Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, voted 560 to 181.

Of the 893 voters present, 741 votes were cast

The opposition Socialists, while in favour of the treaty, largely abstaine...

