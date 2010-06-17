Ad
Reykjavik: Icesave is proving to be a hurdle to accession (Photo: European Commission)

Iceland gets EU green light, but Dutch PM warns of ‘hard demands' ahead

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European leaders have finally given the green light for Iceland to begin EU accession negotiations, but the Dutch Prime Minister has indicated it will be hard for the country to join if it does not pay for losses incurred in the Icelandic banking collapse.

Mid-afternoon on Thursday (17 June), the summer European Council in Brussels signed off on language approving the start of official talks. The British and the Dutch insisted however on wording that made implicit mention of the ongoing...

