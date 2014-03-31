French Socialists bruised in local elections

France's ruling Socialists on Sunday (30 March) suffered a bruising defeat in local elections, with the centre-right claiming victory and the anti-EU National Front making further gains – a possible foreshadowing of the upcoming EU elections.

The centre-right Popular Movement Union (UMP) won with around 45.9 percent of the vote, according to early results. The Socialists lost over 150 cities to the centre-right, including Limoges, Toulouse, and Angers, with only around 40.6 percent of t...