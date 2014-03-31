Ad
euobserver
Francois Hollande has an approval rate around 20 percent (Photo: elysee.fr)

French Socialists bruised in local elections

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

France's ruling Socialists on Sunday (30 March) suffered a bruising defeat in local elections, with the centre-right claiming victory and the anti-EU National Front making further gains – a possible foreshadowing of the upcoming EU elections.

The centre-right Popular Movement Union (UMP) won with around 45.9 percent of the vote, according to early results. The Socialists lost over 150 cities to the centre-right, including Limoges, Toulouse, and Angers, with only around 40.6 percent of t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Far-right gives Hollande a bloody nose in French voting
Francois Hollande has an approval rate around 20 percent (Photo: elysee.fr)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections