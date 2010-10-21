Ad
Greece - the point of entry into the EU for a majority of migrants, detains people without trial for months in 'appalling' conditions (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

Greek gateway to EU is 'inhuman and degrading'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A UN investigator has described as "inhuman and degrading ... appalling ... dysfunctional" the conditions in many Greek detention facilities, where the vast majority of irregular migrants seeking to enter the EU get their first glimpse of the bloc.

Writing in a report out on Wednesday (20 October), the UN special rapporteur on torture and cruel punishment, Manfred Nowak, painted a disturbing picture of overcrowdi...

