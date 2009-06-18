Berlusconi drives hard bargain on EU parliament presidency

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday (18 June) refused to withdraw his own candidate for the European Parliament's presidency, Mario Mauro, although Polish ex-premier Jerzy Buzek is believed to have broader support not only within the centre-right, but also with the opposition.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting of centre-right leaders, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that there will be a vote in the European People's Party on 7 July, as his bilateral di...