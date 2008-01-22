Ad
Discussions on the EU treaty in parliament are expected to run through to March (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brown passes first hurdle in EU treaty debate

by Honor Mahony,

The UK government on Monday (21 January) passed the first hurdle in what is expected to be a tough few weeks of political battle on the EU treaty when MPs backed a second reading of the European Union bill.

The bill - which ratifies the Lisbon Treaty - was passed by a majority of 138 after five hours of heated debated, according to British media.

The vote (362-224) means there will now be a further 20 days of discussion on the issue throughout February and March.

Monday also...

