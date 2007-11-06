Ad
Belgium breaks own government formation record

by Jochen Luypaert,

Belgium has set a new national record for the longest period without a new government as parties are still trying to bridge their opposing views on state reforms five months after elections.

On Tuesday (6 November), 149 days have passed since the election, one day more than the previous record set in 1988.

Long formation negotiations are fairly common in Belgium which is deeply divided along linguistic lines.

The richer Dutch speaking Flanders is located in the north. Wallon...

