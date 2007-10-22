International troika ups efforts to break Kosovo deadlock

With a December deadline looming, diplomats from the EU, Russia and the US – the so-called international troika – on Monday (22 October) presented both Serbian and Kosovar leaders with proposals for a compromise solution regarding Kosovo's future status.

In 14 points, the international troika concludes that "there will be no return to the pre-1999 status" and that "Belgrade will not govern Kosovo".

It also says that Serbia "will not interfere" in Kosovo's relations with internatio...