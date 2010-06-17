Ad
euobserver
Israel has so far prohibited the transfer of any construction materials into Gaza (Photo: zoriah)

MEPs call for EU role in ending Gaza blockade

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

MEPs on Thursday (17 June) called for a stronger EU role in lifting the Gaza blockade, a day after foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton gave a chilling account of the situation there and suggested an EU naval mission to help with the transfer of goods.

Israel should "immediately" end the Gaza blockade, which has resulted in a "humanitarian disaster, paralysed the reconstruction and economy and aggravated political radicalisation," MEPs said in a resolution approved by an overwhelming m...

Tags

euobserver

