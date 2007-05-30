Ad
The EU is getting fatter, but the commission says it's up to member states and parents to tackle the problem (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels takes soft line on 'frightening' obesity problem

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Gentle political pressure on food multinationals and EU states is Brussels' answer to Europe's bulging obesity problem until 2010, with consumer groups saying the Barroso commission is passing the buck to its successor.

Health commissioner Markos Kyprianou on Wednesday (30 May) unveiled a new fat-fighting strategy paper that envisages a directive by end-2007 on user-friendly nutritional food labeling but no other legislation for now.

The paper also calls for a new "working grou...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

