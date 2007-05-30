Brussels takes soft line on 'frightening' obesity problem

Gentle political pressure on food multinationals and EU states is Brussels' answer to Europe's bulging obesity problem until 2010, with consumer groups saying the Barroso commission is passing the buck to its successor.

Health commissioner Markos Kyprianou on Wednesday (30 May) unveiled a new fat-fighting strategy paper that envisages a directive by end-2007 on user-friendly nutritional food labeling but no other legislation for now.

The paper also calls for a new "working grou...