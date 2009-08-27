Ad
euobserver
Mr Leary referred to anti-Lisbon 'headbangers' and 'economic illiterates' (Photo: EUobserver)

Ryanair launches pro-Lisbon treaty campaign

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Irish cut-price airline Ryanair has said it will spend half a million euros on a campaign backing the Lisbon Treaty ahead of Ireland's second referendum on the document, scheduled for 2 October.

On Wednesday (26 August), the company's chief executive, Michael O'Leary, announced in Dublin his firm will get involved because he does not trust "incompetent" politicians to win the argument alone.

Living up to his carefully crafted reputation as a right-wing curmudgeon, during a press c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Leary referred to anti-Lisbon 'headbangers' and 'economic illiterates' (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections