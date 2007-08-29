EU resumes treaty wrangling as political issues remain

As the deadline for political agreement on the new European treaty draws closer, EU officials believe that while the treaty outline is relatively tight, up to seven remaining issues are political rather than purely technical.
The initial sweep of the treaty by legal experts is due to be completed by next Thursday (6 September) the day before foreign ministers meet for the first political discussion since EU leaders agreed the treaty outline in June.
The main task for the experts i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here