Brussels considers probe into Italian church tax breaks

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission is considering whether to launch an investigation into tax exemptions provided by the Italian state to the catholic church in Italy.

"There is no investigation for the moment. We have addressed the Italian authorities and asked them for information about this," the commission's spokesman for competition told journalists on Tuesday (28 August).

He added that the EU executive is looking into "certain tax concessions" enjoyed by the Italian church, such as an ...

