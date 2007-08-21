EU moves to avoid indirect cash to Hamas

The EU is standing by its decision to block the financing of fuel for a Gaza power plant following reported plans by Hamas to take revenues from the electricity produced there.

The European Commission on Sunday (19 August) stopped payments to the Israeli company Dor Alon Energy which supplies fuel to the plant.

The plant produces 25 percent of the electricity in Gaza and supplies some 600,000 Palestinians.

The Dor Alon company subsequently refused to send out fuel to the p...