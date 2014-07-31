Ad
euobserver
Cecilia Malmstrom - one of the two women to be nominated for the next commission (Photo: cosilium.europa.eu)

New EU commission risks delay over gender issue

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The incoming EU commission risks a start-up delay as male nominees for commissioner posts continue to roll in despite a plea for more women candidates.

So far only two of the official nominees are women - Sweden's Cecilia Malmstrom, currently serving as the home affairs commissioner, and Vera Jourova, the Czech Republic's regional development minister.

Italy's foreign minister Federica Mogherini is being put forward by Rome to be the next EU foreign policy chief. If she gets the p...

EP to vote down commission with too few women
