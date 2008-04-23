MEPs send mixed message on transparency

The European ombudsman is one step closer to gaining full access to information and documents held by EU institutions after MEPs adopted on Tuesday (22 April) a report boosting his powers.
"The community institutions and bodies shall be obliged to supply the ombudsman with any information he has requested of them and give him access to the files concerned," reads the European Parliament's report, supported by an overwhelming majority of the lawmakers.
It continues by describing ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here