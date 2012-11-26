Ad
Mas campaign rally with EU and Catalan flags on show (Photo: convergenciaiunio)

Catalan voters back secession parties in Spain

by Helena Spongenberg, BARCELONA,

Separatist parties were the winners in Sunday's (25 November) regional election in Catalonia, which saw the highest voter turnout ever in Spanish regional elections.

The new parliament still favours a referendum on independence, something Madrid has said it will oppose.

The governing centre-right alliance party Convergència i Unio (CiU) won 50 seats out of 135 in the Catalan parliament, followed by the left-wing separatist party Esquerra Republicana with 21 seats.

In total...

