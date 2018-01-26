Knife-edge Czech poll could put 'Kremlin troll' back as president

Prague Castle's "pro-Kremlin troll", Czech president Milos Zeman, can do little harm to the EU even if he stays in place at this weekend's election, experts say.

Zeman, the incumbent president, is fighting for a second term in a run-off election against academic Jiri Drahos.

The latest poll put them neck-and-neck, with Zeman on 45.5 percent and Drahos on 45 percent - with the 10 percent who were still undecided likely to settle the outcome on Saturday (27 January).

The two...