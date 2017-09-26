Ad
euobserver
Some consumers in the east of the EU complain that coffee tastes worse there than across the border, Jourova said. (Photo: European Commission)

EU sees 'more evidence' of dual food quality

EU Political
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU commissioner for consumers Vera Jourova said on Tuesday (26 September) there was "more evidence" that the alleged practice of 'dual food quality' exists in Europe.

"We have heard many complaints of consumers noticing that the coffee, drinks, or fish fingers they buy in their local supermarket is of lower quality than in the supermarket across the border," said Jourova, showing a shift in the EU executive's view on the issue.

On 27 July, EU commission officials told EUobserver t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & Society

Related articles

Member states reject EU system of donating unsold food
MEPs call for Fukushima food data to be made public
EU to give research tips on dual food quality
Visegrad lobby makes food quality an EU issue
Some consumers in the east of the EU complain that coffee tastes worse there than across the border, Jourova said. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections