EU sees 'more evidence' of dual food quality

EU commissioner for consumers Vera Jourova said on Tuesday (26 September) there was "more evidence" that the alleged practice of 'dual food quality' exists in Europe.

"We have heard many complaints of consumers noticing that the coffee, drinks, or fish fingers they buy in their local supermarket is of lower quality than in the supermarket across the border," said Jourova, showing a shift in the EU executive's view on the issue.

On 27 July, EU commission officials told EUobserver t...