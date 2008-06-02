Ad
The Bosphorus: most of Turkey lies geographically outside Europe (Photo: EUobserver)

Most Turks keen to join EU

by Philippa Runner,

The majority of Turkish people today favour joining the EU despite worsening Franco-Turkish relations and a partial freeze on EU-Turkey accession talks.

Sixty two percent said they would vote "yes" to EU membership if there was a referendum, while 27 percent would vote "no," a May survey by Ankara's MetroPOLL research centre said.

The "yes" vote was bolstered by political turmoil within Turkey, with the country's highest court currently threatening to ban the ruling, pro-EU, AKP ...

