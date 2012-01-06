Ad
The EU commission in Brussels: will the UK agree? (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

More power for EU commission in new draft of fiscal treaty

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU member states are on Friday (6 January) to discuss the latest draft of a new pact on the financial crisis, focusing on how the European Commission can sanction debt-sinners and how to merge the new treaty with EU law despite a UK veto.

According to the latest draft version of the new pact sent to national governments on Thursday, the commission "may, on behalf of contracting parties" bring a legal case before the European Court of Justice if the countries subscribing to the pact brea...

