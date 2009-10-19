European Commission staff to be briefed on diplomatic service

The European Commission will on Monday (19 October) give its first major internal briefing on the implications of Europe's proposed new diplomatic service.
The briefing will be given by Catherine Day, secretary general of the commission and in charge of conducting the commission's negotiations with member states on what the diplomatic service should look like.
"It's a chance for staff who are concerned about what it means for their jobs to hear something about it," said an EU offi...
