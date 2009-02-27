Nordic Council report backs EU and euro entry

As the prime ministers of all the Nordic countries met in Iceland to discuss the financial crisis, a report published by the Nordic Council on Thursday (26 February) said the crisis should lead to a review of whether all Nordic states should join the eurozone and the EU.
"The experience of the Nordic countries in the current crisis ...leads to a need to review whether the other Nordic countries would be better off to follow the Finnish example and join the euro-zone," reads the Nordic G...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here