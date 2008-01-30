Ad
Meglena Kuneva - checking up on consumer satisfaction (Photo: European Commission)

EU to look into consumers' happiness

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission is to present proposals on Thursday (31 January) aimed at evaluating how satisfied consumers are with the bloc's single market.

EU consumer protection commissioner Meglena Kuneva will unveil plans for a "Consumer Market Watch", consisting of two steps – monitoring of the market and analysis of the collected data.

The goal is to evaluate how effective the market is for the consumers, detect possible market failures and take corrective action if necessary, ac...

