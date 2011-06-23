Ad
euobserver
Borders inside Europe are no solution, says Jeremic (Photo: EUobserver)

Serbia will never recognise Kosovo, says foreign minister

EU Political
by Meabh McMahon and Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Undeterred by the eurozone turmoil and the borders debate, Serbian foreign minister Vuk Jeremic hopes to start EU membership talks as soon as possible, but warns that his country will "never" recognise the independence of Kosovo.

"EU accession is a strategic choice for Serbia, pursued by no matter what government is in place," Jeremic told this website in a video interview on the margins of the opening of a representation in Brussels for the Serbian city of Nis.

As for the economi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Borders inside Europe are no solution, says Jeremic (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections