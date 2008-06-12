Ad
Polls have the yes and the no camp neck and neck (Photo: EUobserver)

Irish start to vote on EU treaty

by Honor Mahony,

The polls have opened in Ireland to allow citizens to vote on the EU treaty with Irish prime minister Brian Cowen qualifying the referendum as "an important date in Irish history."

Some three million citizens are eligible to cast their ballot - polling stations are open from 8am to 11pm CET.

They will be asked whether or not they approve an amendment to the constitution to allow Ireland to ratify the Lisbon Treaty.

With turnout seen as crucial to the eventual outcome - a low...

