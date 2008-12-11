Ad
Irish voters said No to the Lisbon Treaty on 12 June. (Photo: EUobserver)

Ireland promises Lisbon ratification by end of 2009

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Ireland has promised to ratify the EU's Lisbon Treaty by November next year in exchange for concessions from the other EU states on its key demands.

A document green-lighted by EU leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday (11 December) reads: "The Irish government is committed to seeking ratification of the Lisbon Treaty by the end of the term of the current [European] Commission," in November 2009.

"It is important to Irish society and to future generations that we make the right ...

