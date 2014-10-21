Fire-walking EU commissioner clears path for Juncker

The Hilton hotel bar in Strasbourg was the scene of some celebrations on Monday evening (20 October).

At one table, the Slovene commissioner-to-be, Violeta Bulc, was celebrating with those who had helped her swot up on EU transport policy over the past five days.

Incoming EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker dropped by at one point to congratulate her. Jyrki Katainen, who will be in charge of raising €300 billion in EU investments, also took part in the back-slapping.

Th...