Kosovo declared independence from Serbia on 17 February this year (Photo: European Parliament)

Kosovo still opposed to EU police mission, PM says

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Pristina is still opposed to the compromise deal between Serbia, the European Union and the United Nations on the deployment of EULEX, the EU's police and justice mission in Kosovo, and its stance will not change, Kosovo's prime minister, Hashim Thaci, said on Sunday (16 November).

"Kosovo will not change its position. It is the points of this plan that need to change. We have a state position and we will defend that position until the end," Mr Thaci was reported as saying by Serbian n...

