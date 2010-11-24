Ad
euobserver

British MEP asked to leave chamber over Nazi jibe

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A British euro-sceptic MEP on Wednesday (24 November) was asked to leave the plenary chamber and is likely to face a fine after shouting a Nazi slogan and calling his German colleague Martin Schulz an "undemocratic fascist."

Mr Schulz, who is head of the Social-Democrats in the European Parliament, was in the process of giving a fiery speech 'exposing' the Franco-German entente with the UK on economic governance in return for a cap on next year's EU budget.

Speaking in German and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections