British MEP asked to leave chamber over Nazi jibe

A British euro-sceptic MEP on Wednesday (24 November) was asked to leave the plenary chamber and is likely to face a fine after shouting a Nazi slogan and calling his German colleague Martin Schulz an "undemocratic fascist."

Mr Schulz, who is head of the Social-Democrats in the European Parliament, was in the process of giving a fiery speech 'exposing' the Franco-German entente with the UK on economic governance in return for a cap on next year's EU budget.

Speaking in German and ...