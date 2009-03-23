Brussels cool on Bulgaria steering group idea

The Bulgarian government has asked EU member states to send "experienced" diplomats to hold "key positions" in the administration in order to help boost reforms in the country.
But the unusual proposal has been rebuffed by European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, who said the Bulgarians should carry out the reforms themselves.
"The reforms in Bulgaria, in the Bulgarian administration, must be carried out by the Bulgarians themselves. Nothing can substitute your own effo...
