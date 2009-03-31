Ad
The situation for gays and lesbians across the EU remains difficult, despite advances (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU shows east-west divide on homophobia

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Despite considerable advances in recent years, the social situation for gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transsexuals and transgendered (LGBT) people throughout the European Union remains a problem, particularly in the east, according to a major new survey.

Discrimination, bullying, harassment and attacks occur across the EU. Politicians in a number of eastern member states seem to side with or turn a blind eye to perpetrators, while the ability of victims to report crimes is undermined by la...

