Ad
euobserver
The German judgement has raised concerns in Brussels (Photo: Bundesverfassungsgericht)

Brussels expresses concern at Germany's court judgement

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has expressed concern at a judgement by Germany's constitutional court on the Lisbon Treaty, fearing it could undermine the "European project."

The possible implications of the 147-page ruling is slowly becoming clear after the initial relief expressed in Brussels that the EU's new treaty was given the green light.

Germany's judges on 30 June said the Lisbon document is compatible with the country's constitution but said parliament sho...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The German judgement has raised concerns in Brussels (Photo: Bundesverfassungsgericht)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections